Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 1 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 4 AM THURSDAY…

  • WHERE… Tioga & Tompkins counties in New York
  • WHEN… 1 pm Wednesday until 4 am Thursday
  • WHAT… A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and a glaze of ice accumulation. Two to three inches of snow possible over Oneida county. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
  • IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon and evening commute.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

