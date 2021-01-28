Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
… WNITER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY …
- WHAT… Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE… Schuyler, Tompkins, & Tioga counties in New York
- WHEN… Until noon Friday
- IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and Friday morning commute.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.