Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

… WNITER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY …

  • WHAT… Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
  • WHERE… Schuyler, Tompkins, & Tioga counties in New York
  • WHEN… Until noon Friday
  • IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and Friday morning commute.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

