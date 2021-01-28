Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County from 11 AM to 11 PM tomorrow, Sunday, January 3rd. The text of the Advisory can be read below.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW WILL DEVELOP SUNDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE INTO THE NIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, BUT LOWER AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED IN THE WARMER VALLEY LOCATIONS. * WHERE...BRADFORD, SUSQUEHANNA, NORTHERN WAYNE, WYOMING, LACKAWANNA, LUZERNE, PIKE AND SOUTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND QUICK, WET SNOW ACCUMULATIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW MAY MIX IN WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN EARLY SUNDAY, BUT LITTLE TO NO ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORIST TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAYS, AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS.