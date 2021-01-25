Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamon has issued the following:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Snow and mixed precipitation expected.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Wyoming and Luzerne counties. In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A band of steady light snow will lift across the region Tuesday morning, and will stall out along or just north of the New York State Thruway in the early afternoon. Further to south, snow will mix with or change to freezing rain or freezing drizzle, with precipitation becoming spotty in coverage. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be common, with 3 to 5 inches north of the Thruway. Ice accumulations will generally be around one tenth of an inch, with localized areas of up to a quarter of an inch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org and

511pa.com or by dialing 5-1-1.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:

… WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TUESDAY FROM 4 AM UNTIL 4 PM …

WHAT… Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

WHERE… Tioga county in Pennsylvania

IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION… The precipitation will start as mainly light snow late tonight, and transition to a light mix of sleet and freezing rain which will last into mid-day Tuesday. Locations along and north of route 220 will likely have more snow than those to the south.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania turnpike commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511Pa.Com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @nwsstatecollege, or visit weather.Gov/ctp.