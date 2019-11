Winter Weather Advisory until Sunday 5:00 A.M. (11/24/19)

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the highlighted counties.

STEUBEN-CHEMUNG-TIOGA, N.Y.-TIOGA, PA.-BRADFORD INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CORNING, HORNELL, ELMIRA, CORTLAND, NORWICH, OWEGO, WAVERLY, BINGHAMTON, SAYRE, TOWANDA, HALLSTEAD, MONTROSE, AND TUNKHANNOCK 1107 PM EST SAT NOV 23 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. EXPECT A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. MAINLY RAIN WILL FALL IN THE LOWER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...IN PENNSYLVANIA, BRADFORD, SUSQUEHANNA AND WYOMING COUNTIES. IN NEW YORK, STEUBEN, CHEMUNG, CORTLAND, CHENANGO, TIOGA AND BROOME COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS ESPECIALLY OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A MIX OF RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS AND CHANGE TO SNOW BY 5 AM. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL BE MAINLY OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.