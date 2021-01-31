Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

… WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 5 PM SUNDAY UNTIL 10 AM MONDAY…

WHAT… Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to locally 4 inches by late Monday morning.

WHERE… Broome, Chemung, & Tioga counties in New York

WHEN… 5 pm Sunday until 10 AM Monday

IMPACTS… Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes Monday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… This storm will come in two rounds the first Monday morning with lighter snow. Snow is then expected to redevelop by Monday night and be moderate to heavy at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

… WINTER STORM WARNING 5 PM SUNDAY UNTIL 1 PM TUESDAY …

WHAT… Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts.

WHERE… Bradford County in Pennsylvania

WHEN… 5 pm Sunday until 1 pm Tuesday

IMPACTS… Travel will become very difficult. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… This will be a long-duration event. A few to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening through Monday. Then for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times with rates of an inch per hour or higher, along with areas of blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania turnpike commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511Pa.Com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

… WINTER STORM WATCH 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 1 PM TUESDAY…

WHAT… Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible.

WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Tompkins, & Tioga counties in New York

WHEN… 10 am Monday until 1 pm Tuesday

IMPACTS… Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… This will be a long-duration event. A few to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening through Monday. Then for Monday night into Tuesday morning, additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times with rates of an inch or so per hour at times, along with areas of blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

… WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 1 PM SUNDAY UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY…

WHAT… Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

WHERE… Steuben county in New York

WHEN… 1 pm Sunday until 5 am Tuesday

IMPACTS… Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The majority of the snow will fall late this afternoon and tonight with additional lighter snow by Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:

… WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 10 AM SUNDAY UNTIL 5 AM TUESDAY …

WHAT… Snow expected. Total accumulations of 7 to 10 inches.

WHERE… Tioga county in Pennsylvania

WHEN… 10 am Sunday until 5 am Tuesday

IMPACTS… Light snow will develop late this morning and continue through tonight.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow could become heavier at times on Monday, then will taper off late Monday night. Travel could be difficult today through Monday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania turnpike commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511Pa.Com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College facebook page, use twitter @nwsstatecollege, or visit weather.Gov/ctp.