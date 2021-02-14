President’s Day Winter Storm Update (2/15-2/16/2021 Storm)

MULTIPLE WEATHER ALERTS ISSUED FOR MONDAY & TUESDAY, CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

-Winter Storm Watch for Chemung, Bradford, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties until 4:00 pm Tuesday

-Winter Storm Warning for Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins Counties until 4:00 pm Tuesday.

-Winter Storm Warning for Tioga County, Pa. until 1:00 pm Tuesday.

Heavy Snow Possible of 8-12 inches for most of the area. 6-8 inches for parts of Bradford County and Tioga County, Pa.

The snow will come in multiple rounds with a period of light snow Monday with steadier and possibly heavier snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Stick with the 18 Storm Team for the latest updates on this storm!