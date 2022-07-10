Question: Are we in a drought?

Answer: We are not currently in a drought. However, the highlighted yellow areas are abnormally dry. This is almost at drought level.

For areas within our counties in the Twin Tiers, we are a few inches below average in rainfall, but we are not at drought status just yet. We have had less heavy rainfall events compared to last year at this time as well.

