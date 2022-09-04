Question: Can you see how far away a storm is by counting?

Answer: There is a common misconception that if you see lightning you can immediately start counting and how many seconds you count before you hear thunder is how many miles the storm is, but this is not entirely true.

Since you see the lightning immediately and light travels faster than sound, thunder takes about 5 seconds to travel a mile. If you count the number of seconds between the flash and when you hear thunder and then divide by 5, you will get an accurate distance to the lightning (in miles)

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.