Question: Could we break a temperature record this week?

Answer: Using the xmACIS database we are looking at temperature averages, record maximums, and record minimums. We are examining the database for the Elmira-Corning regional airport.

This week we will mostly likely not set a record for the low temperatures; the record low temperatures are in the 20’s and we are only supposed to be down to freezing at the minimum. On the day we are reaching the 70’s, that will most likely not be a record either as the record maximum temperature is in the upper 80’s.

