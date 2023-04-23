Question: Could we see the Northern Lights tonight?

Answer: As of Sunday night into Monday morning there is a geomagnetic storm taking place and because of that we have a chance to see the Northern Lights.

But let’s talk about the downfall, we’re seeing some rain along with mostly cloudy conditions. We’re going to be seeing clouds for the majority of the next few hours. The best viewing time is about from now until 2 AM. We are forecasting broken cloud cover later after the rain moves out in the next few hours, so it’s not out of the question. It will be visible until sunrise, but we are not going to have the best viewing conditions for it because of the cloud cover lingering. If you’re in an area with a break in the clouds, then we could potentially see the Northern Lights tonight.

