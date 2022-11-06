Question: Did we break a record today?

Answer: Many cities across the east coast recorded record high temperatures today, Sunday, November 6th.

The average high temperature for today is 52 degrees Fahrenheit and the average low is 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The record high recorded at the Elmira-Corning regional airport was 74 degrees Fahrenheit back in 2020, and today’s high temperature was 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Toda we set a new record high.

