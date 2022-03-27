Question: Did we break any record temperatures today?

Answer: Meteorologists look at climatological records to determine if a record temperature is set. If you stepped outside today you may have noticed and didn’t quite feel like spring or almost April, but did we set any records. How does this stand compared to temperature normals?

Looking at climate records, I looked at xmACIS for the temperature records, our average temperatures recorded temperatures for the year. We are looking specifically to see if any record was set at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

In summary, no we did not set any temperature records today. The high today was around 31 and normally we would be around the mid to upper 40s, but our record is at 78. The low was around 20, but the normal is 26 and the record is at 6 and we will not drop that low in the next few hours before we reach midnight.

But the chance for us to set some records is Sunday into Monday morning and then Monday morning into Tuesday morning. For those low temperatures, there we have a chance to potentially set some records as our lows will be in the low teens to potentially single digits.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.