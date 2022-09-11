Question: Have there been any hurricanes this year?

Answer: September 10th is the statistical peak of a tropical storm season. But have we had any Atlantic hurricanes or tropical storms this season?

Yes, we have, but we’ve only had five named ones: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, and Earl, and out of these five, only two of them have been hurricanes. Danielle and Earl and both of them actually happened in September. But besides that, we haven’t had any major hurricanes, which are the ones we typically hear about and none of them have really impacted us here in the United States.

