Question: Have we seen less snow than normal?

Answer: Snowfall for our area this winter is statistically below average for this year. Now-mid January, most observation sites have seen below-average snowfall when looking at the start of meteorological winter, which started December 1st, and for the year to date.

But despite below-average snowfall, we have seen other forms of precipitation raising our total for overall precipitation.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.