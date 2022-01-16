Anna Answers: How do I accurately measure snow totals?

Question: How do I accurately measure and send in snow totals?
Answer: There are a few steps to accurately measuring snow once it falls. Here are the steps you need to know to accurately measure snow.
- For an accurate snowfall measurement you will need a a snowboard. A snowboard is typically a piece of wood that is painted white and about 2′ by 2′ in size. If you do not have a snowboard you can use a spot on a deck or outside picnic table (preferably wooden). If there’s not a spot like this available an area with short or no grass is best so it doesn’t impact the measurement.
- Make sure it is an area that isn’t obstructed at all by tall objects; this works best in an open area, but one that is sheltered from the wind.
- Put out the snowboard before the snow begins and mark the board or an area you’re measuring with a flag. This is so you can find it and use the same spot for accuracy purposes.
- Once the snow has ended, Take a ruler and put it on the board or surface and measure to the closest tenth of an inch. Wipe off the surface or board off after the measurement.
- Write down the measurement, time, and location. After measuring, if using a board, place the board on top of the snow.
- Send in your reports! Tag your local National Weather Service or send it to local media, like us at WETM.
Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.