Question: How do rainbows form?

Answer: A rainbow forms depending on the sun’s angle and the presence of water droplets. When light from the sun enters a water droplet, the light is reflected off the inside of the droplet and bends. This makes it separate into different colors (Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet). The light exits the water droplet and forms a rainbow.

There are four things that need to happen though for rainbows to form:

The person viewing the rainbow must be between the sun and the rain It must be within a couple of hours of sunset or sunrise so there is a certain sun angle The rainbow will be opposite of the sun If the raindrop is larger, the colors will appear brighter

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.