Anna Answers: How is the wind created?

Question: How is wind created?

For a short answer, the wind is created by differences in atmospheric pressure. In chemistry, it is known that gasses move from areas of high pressure to low pressure. This is true for the atmosphere! If the pressure difference is larger, the faster it will move from higher to lower. The air moving from the higher to lower pressure is what we know as the wind.

For a more in-depth answer, the temperature actually creates the wind! As the sun heats the Earth it does not heat everywhere to an equal temperature. Some places are naturally warmer or colder than others because of sun angles, geography, or topography. Since there are colder and warmer areas of air this creates areas with different pressures.

As the warm air at the surface rises, it leaves low pressure at the surface. The cold air sinking is associated with high pressure at the surface. The areas of high pressure move to areas of lower pressure trying to balance out the differences in pressure and temperature.

