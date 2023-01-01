Question: How likely is snow on New Year’s Day?

Answer: According to the Binghamton National Weather Service, for the Elmira area:

“51% of New Years days have an inch or more of snow on the ground

10% of New Years days have an inch or more of snowfall

14% of New Years days see more than a trace of snowfall”

