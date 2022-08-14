Question: How much wind does it take to move something?

Answer: There is a mathematical equation to find the approximate wind speed needed to move something.

That equation is wind equals the square root of 195 times weight over area of object in square feet.

Looking at an average leaf, it only takes a wind of 3 miles per hour to move a maple leaf. Using the same formula, an average size person can be moved by a 67 miles per hour wind and 90 miles pe hour to move the average car.

Next time on “Anna Answers” we will look at why wind gusts happen.

