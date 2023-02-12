Question: Is the jet stream stronger in the winter?

Answer: Jet streams are where warm and cold air masses meet and are in the upper levels of the atmosphere. They are narrow bands of strong winds. Jet streams impact the weather and can also impact things such as air travel.

Jet streams always flow west to east but their north and south positions vary because they follow the cold and warm air boundaries.

The difference between these boundaries and the cold and warm air is strongest in winter, the jet stream is strongest when it is winter for both the northern and southern hemispheres.

