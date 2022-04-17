Question: Was Christmas or Easter Warmer?

Answer: Stepping outside today, on Easter, you may have noticed it was only into the 40’s for a high. And remembering back to December, we were in a warm stretch around the holiday season. So this leads us to the question was Christmas or Easter warmer?

Logically, you would think Easter should be warmer than Christmas considering the seasons. But this year was different. The average temperature for April 17th is 59 degrees. Christmas day was 49 degrees and today was 45 degrees. So Christmas day was warmer than today.

