Question: What are the different types of flood warnings?

Answer: There’s two types of flood warnings we are going to cover and focus on.

The first one we’re going to talk about is an aerial flood warning. An areal flood warning is issued when confidence is high of flooding severe enough to result in a significant threat to lives and property. Areal is the adjective of the noun area, and it refers to the area which is the space or region of land a lot of people confuse it and think aerial, but no, this just means over an area.

The next type that we’re going to look at is a flash flood warning. This is issued when rapidly rising water poses an immediate threat and hazard to life and property. So out of the two, a flash flood warning has more of a sudden onset, but both can cause pretty significant destruction overall, just as any amount of flooding can.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.