Question: What are the hurricane names for 2022?

Answer: The 2022 Atlantic tropical cyclone list represents names chosen by the World Meteorological Organization. We are in the Atlantic Hurricane season currently, it starts on June 1st and goes until November 30th.

The World Meteorological Organization decides the procedure. For hurricanes located in the Atlantic Ocean, there is a list of twenty-one alternating male and female names that are used on a six-year cycle. The list is alphabetical and excludes the following letters: Q, U, X, Y, and Z.

If a storm is deemed “extreme” enough in damage or lives lost, then the name is retired. If more than twenty-one named storms occur in a season an additional list of names is used. The names are often easily remembered and short to help reduce confusion and make communication about the storms easy.

The list for 2022 is as follows:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

