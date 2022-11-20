Question: What do the colors mean on radar/futurecast?

Answer: When we show the radar and Futurecast model different colors indicate different types of precipitation but what do each of the types mean? It has to do with the type and intensity of the precipitation.

The colors are typically a spectrum. The greens indicate light or moderate rainfall. Yellow, orange, and red indicate moderate to heavy rainfall and can also indicate hail. Whites or blues mean snowfall and pink indicates freezing rain, sleet, or a wintry mix.

This can differ from model to model or depending on what view of the radar you are looking at; but as a rule of thumb, this is what each of the colors means when we show you the Futurecast model or radar.

