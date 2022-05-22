Question: What do the colors stand for on storm outlooks?

Answer: What we show on air is the Convective Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. The outlooks using different colors and categories are categorizing thunderstorm risk.

The risk areas are broken up into five types based on the coverage and intensity of the storms. It ranges from Marginal to High.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, here is what each of the colors indicates:

1- Marginal- Dark green risk area includes severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity

2-Slight- Yellow risk area implies organized severe thunderstorms are expected, but usually in low coverage with varying levels of intensity

3-Enhanced- Orange risk area depicts a greater concentration of organized severe thunderstorms with varying levels of intensity.

4-Moderate- Red risk indicates the potential for widespread severe weather with several tornadoes and/or numerous severe thunderstorms, some of which may be intense.

5-High- Magenta risk area suggests a severe weather outbreak is expected from either numerous intense and long-track tornadoes, or a long-lived derecho system with hurricane-force wind gusts producing widespread damage.

