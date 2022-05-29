Question: What do the percentages stand for on the SPC Outlook?

Answer: What we show on air is the Convective Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. The outlooks using different colors and categories are categorizing thunderstorm risk. The risk areas are broken up into five types based on the coverage and intensity of the storms. It ranges from Marginal to High. Last week we talked about what each of the colors indicated.

This week we are going to talk about the percentages on the outlooks and if they differ from what we would expect a standard percentage to stand for.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, here is what the percentages mean: The percentage means the statistical probability that weather phenomena will happen within 25 miles of your location anywhere in that percent.

For example, today there is a 15% tornado risk. The storm predcition center says “This may seem like a low number, but a tornado is very uncommon at any one location. Normally, your chances of getting hit by a tornado or other severe weather are small, purely based on statistical average. Let’s say you have a 1% statistical (climatology) history of tornadoes within 25 miles on this day, which still is large. Having a 15% probability means 15 times the normal odds of a tornado nearby”

Therefore even if the percentages appear small, they are actually significant.

