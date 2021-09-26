Anna Answers: What do you mean when you say stay weather aware?

Question: What do you mean when you say stay weather aware?

Answer: When we say as meteorologists, stay weather aware, It is typically on days we are expecting to see severe weather. When we refer to being weather aware it means a few things:

Make sure you have a way to recieve watches and warnings. You can do this by turning on emergency alerts on your phone or weather alerts on our Weather App. Know the difference between watches and warnings. Watches mean conditions are favorable and warnings mean the hazard is spotted on radar or present. Make sure you have a plan. Have a plan of where to safely go in the event of a severe weather event.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.