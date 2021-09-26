Anna Answers: What do you mean when you say stay weather aware?

Question: What do you mean when you say stay weather aware?
Answer: When we say as meteorologists, stay weather aware, It is typically on days we are expecting to see severe weather. When we refer to being weather aware it means a few things:
- Make sure you have a way to recieve watches and warnings. You can do this by turning on emergency alerts on your phone or weather alerts on our Weather App.
- Know the difference between watches and warnings. Watches mean conditions are favorable and warnings mean the hazard is spotted on radar or present.
- Make sure you have a plan. Have a plan of where to safely go in the event of a severe weather event.
