Question: What does mixed precipitation mean?

Answer: On a previous “Anna Answers” we dove into what the colors mean on radar for the different precipitation types and one that was mentioned was mixed precipitation. It was also something mentioned frequently this week.

But what is mixed precipitation. According to the official definition from NOAA, “Mixed precipitation includes any of the following combinations of freezing and frozen precipitation: snow and sleet, snow and freezing rain, or sleet alone. Rain may also be present.”

We see mixed precipitation when we have various cloud depths, temperatures at the surface and temperatures high up in the atmosphere.

