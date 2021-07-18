Anna Answers: What is a derecho?

Weather Wisdom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Question: What is a derecho?

A derecho is defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as “fast-moving bands of thunderstorms with destructive winds. The winds can be as strong as those found in hurricanes or even tornadoes. Unlike hurricanes and tornadoes, these winds follow straight lines.”

A derecho is typically a widespread damaging wind event that is also long-lived. They are often found with a strong and quick-moving band or line of showers or storms. The damage a derecho can cause is similar to a tornado. The only difference is that the damage can be typically recognized as all facing one way and in a straight line. The general classification for a derecho is if the winds gust at or greater than 58 miles per hour for the majority of the path and is greater than 240 miles (NOAA).

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now