Question: What is a special weather statement issued for?

Answer: Special weather statements can be issued for a variety of reasons. Some of the weather hazards they have been issued for are thunderstorms, strong winds, dense fog, heavy snow, and more.

According to the National Weather Service, a special weather statement is issued for hazards “that have not yet reached warning or advisory status or that do not have a specific code of their own.”

One of the most common times when it is used is when a thunderstorm is causing hazards but does not reach warning levels. They can be used as weather hazards reach advisory criteria and will pose an immediate threat.

