Anna Answers: What is a sun dog?

Question: What is a sun dog?

Answer: A sun dog is a colored spot of light at the same elevation as the sun. It happens around sunset and sunrise. They form when light is refracted from ice crystals in the sky. They form when the sun is low in the sky and there are ice crystals from clouds in the sky. The more scientific term for a sun dog is parhelia which means “with the sun”. They are also sometimes unofficially called “mock suns”.

They are typically located approximately twenty-two degrees from the left or right of the sun. When there is only one it is just a singular sun dog or there can be one on the left and right and they are then referred to as sun dogs. It depends on the location of the ice crystals in the atmosphere.

The sun dogs typically have a reddish color closest to the sun and go out to blue on the outside of the sun dog. The exact origin of the name “sun dog” is unknown but there are a few theories ranging from the theory they sit next to the sun like a loyal dog or also that they originate from Greek mythology.

