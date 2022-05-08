Question: What is an omega block?

Answer: An omega block is an upper-level pressure pattern. It is named because it looked like the Greek letter- Omega. They are just one type of blocking weather pattern.

Omega blocks are two cut-off low-pressure systems and a blocking high pressure system in the middle. The west-to east flow has a difficult time going around the high pressure because of the strength and size of the high. Omega blocks lead to stagnant weather patterns for a matter of days or weeks. The area under the ridge with the high-pressure system typically experiences dry, warm temperatures, and calm winds. Whereas areas with the low-pressure system tend to experience rain and cooler temperatures.

With this current pattern, us here in the Twin Tiers, along with the Midwest are under the high pressure and the ridge. This is the main cause of our sunshine and warming temperatures for the whole week.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.