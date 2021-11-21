Anna Answers: What is graupel?

Question: What is graupel?

Answer: You may have never heard of graupel before or maybe you have seen it and didn’t know what it was. Today we are going to be talking about what graupel is and how it is formed.

Graupel is defined as small soft pellets. They form when supercooled water droplets (water droplets below 32 degrees Fahrenheit) freeze onto a snow crystal; that specific process itself is called riming. They are below 0.2 inches in size. It looks like hail but are fragile and can melt easily when handled. They are typically soft and crushable.

