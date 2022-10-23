Question: What is the average temperature this time of year?

Answer: After a stretch of high temperatures in the 70’s and low temperatures in the 40’s (with 50’s to come), this has some asking what the average temperatures are this time of year.

For this time of year, around October 24th, the average high is 58 degrees Fahrenheit and the average low temperature is 36 degrees Fahrenheit.

