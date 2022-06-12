Question: What is the muggy meter based on?

Answer: The muggy meter graphic we show is based on the dewpoint. Dewpoint is measured in Fahrenheit and is a measure of how much moisture is present in the air.

The relative humidity is another way to measure muggy levels but is temperature-dependent. Dew point is not dependent on temperature.

