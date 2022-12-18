Question: What is the temperature normally on Christmas?

Answer: With Christmas being a week away, confidence is increasing of Arctic air being in place, bringing below average temperatures. Last year the high temperature was around 49 degrees on Christmas, but how does this compare to normal and could we break a record this year?

Normally, our temperatures range from 21 for the low to 36 degrees for the high. Our forecast temperature on Christmas is supposed to be arounnd 20 for the high and 9 degrees for the low (as of now about a week away). The record low temperature is at 3 degrees, so while not out of the question, our low is not forecasted to be a record low at this time even though we are going to be below average.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.