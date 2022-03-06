Anna Answers: What size is hail commonly?

Question: What is the common size of hailstones?

Answer: Hail comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. Most often the size of the hailstone has to do with the severity of the storm. There is a range of sizes that hail can be.

Hailstones are reported by measuring their diameter. Hailstones are often compared to objects when being measured and reported. The table below is some examples of common sizes and objects correlated to that size.

HAIL SIZE (in.)OBJECT
.25Pea
.50Marble
.75Penny
.88Nickel
1.00Quarter
1.50Ping Pong Ball
1.75Golf ball
2.00Hen egg
2.50Tennis ball
2.75Baseball
4.00Softball
4.50Grapefruit

Typically the smaller sizes of hail are more common. With severe storms, hail is larger than with a general thunderstorm.

