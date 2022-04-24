Question: What was the high-temperature today?

Answer: Temperatures today, April 24th, 2022 reached a high of 84 degrees Fahrenheit recorded at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport. The average high temperature for this day is 62 degrees Fahrenheit. It did not break a record though, with the record high temperature close to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

