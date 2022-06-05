Question: What’s a dust devil?

Answer: A few days ago Meteorologist Nick Guzzo shared a video of a dust devil in Pennsylvania in central Pennsylvania. And that has had some of you asking what is a dust devil and how does it form

A dust devil is a small rapidly rotating wind that is made visible by the dirt, dust or debris it picks up. It develops best on clear, dry and hot afternoons.

This is how it forms: As we have a clear, dry and hot afternoon here we have daytime heating from that sun and the sun rays hit the ground. Air is warm and then the warm air rises. As that air rises, low-pressure forms from that rising air. Low pressure forms as the air rushes in to fill it and the circulation begins to increase. his process picks up any dirt or debris that’s in the atmosphere or around it around the ground, creating that funnel and that circulation that you see.

It sometimes resembles a small tornado, but it is just caused by strong surface heating, and it’s generally smaller and less intense than a tornado. It dies out quickly after it picks up the cooler air within that circulation. In terms of size, these typically range from 10 to 300 feet. They have an average height of approximately 500 to 1000 feet and typically only last a few minutes.

