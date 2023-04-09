Question: When could we set a temperature record this week?

Answer: Using the xmACIS database we are looking at temperature averages, record maximums, and record minimums. We are examining the database for the Elmira-Corning regional airport.

This week on Thursday and Friday we have the best chances at setting a record high. The record high for both days is 86 degrees and on Thursday the 13th, the record high was set back in 1945 and on Friday the 14th, the record high was set in 1960. So we would have to beat 86 degrees, which isn’t out of the question to set a record high at the end of the week.

