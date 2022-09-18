Question: When does fall start?

Answer: Meteorological seasons are based on groupings of months. Meteorological fall began on September 1st. But astronomical fall, what we commonly know and refer to as fall doesn’t begin until the autumnal equinox.

Astronomical fall begins on September 22, 2022. This is when the equinox happens. It happens at approximately 9:04 P.M. EDT.

