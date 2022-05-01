Question: When is the average last freeze?

Answer: As we approach the growing season, it is a good time to look at when is the average last freeze for your area. For some counties in our viewing area, such as Steuben County and Schuyler County the last freeze is in late May. But for the majority of both Chemung County and Tioga County (Pa) along with Bradford County, the last average freeze is early May. This means spring is coming; happy May 1st!

