Anna Answers: When is the average last snowfall?

Question: When is the average last snowfall?

Answer: As we saw another winter storm mid-March this weekend, this has led many to wonder when climatologically is the average last snowfall?

Depending on your location, the answer differs. It can depend on how close you are to the Great Lakes or if you are more inland; it all depends on the exact location. But we are looking specifically at Elmira, New York.

The average last measurable snowfall, which is 0.10″, from 2000 to the present is March 30th. The average last snowfall of an inch or more from 2000 to the present is March 22nd.

In the last 21 years, the latest we have seen measurable (0.10″) snowfall was April 23rd. So even though the late-season storm we just saw was a higher amount of snow than we would expect to see for this time of year, the average points to a week or so more until Spring arrives and the snow ends.

