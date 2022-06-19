Question: When is the start of summer?

Answer: There are variations in the season lengths and season start date on the astronomical calendar because of factors such as leap years and the elliptical orbit of the Earth. The variations in both the season length and season start date vary from one year to another.

This year the start of astronomical summer is Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 5:14 AM EDT. But according to the meteorological seasons, we entered summer on June 1st.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.