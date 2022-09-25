Question: When is the typical first freeze?

Answer: Using the NOWdata database from NOAA we are examining the data from the Elmira Corning Regional Aiport.

For Elmira from 2000 to the present, the average first freeze is October 12th. The earliest recorded first freeze during that same time period was September 19th and the latest was November 4th. Both of the earliest and latest took place in the most recent years.

Credit: NOWdata, NOAA

