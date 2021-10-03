Anna Answers: Where should I go during severe weather?

Question: Where should I go during severe weather?

Answer: For the purpose of this question we will talk about seeking shelter for a tornado or for strong winds with a severe thunderstorm.

The best place to take shelter is always the most interior room or area possible. There should be a few goals when selecting a safe spot:

A basement is best, but when not possible-the lower to the ground the better. Be as interior as possible; you want as many walls between you an the outside as possible. Avoid windows and doors- It is often the debris that flies around, especially from outside that kills and injures people with strong winds in a tornado

The best place to be is a basement, but if that is not possible other good options are bathrooms, closets, hallways and even stairwells.

