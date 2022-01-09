Anna Answers: Why are temperatures so cold at the beginning of the week?

Question: Why are temperatures so cold at the beginning of the week?

Answer: Temperatures to start off the work week will be in the single digits at times on Monday and Tuesday. The wind chill will even be in the negative teens, prompting a wind chill advisory for some. But why is that? We will be talking about a few of the reasons why.

  1. We are going to have Arctic Air move into our region. This air mass is currently moving in straight from the Arctic region and is holding frigid air temperatures. This is moving in Tuesday.
  2. We also have a Northwest to West-Northwest flow of air that we will be seeing on Monday. This is due to the way the pressure systems are arranged and will bring in cold and blustery air.
  3. We also have winds that will factor in the wind speeds to the current temperatures. This makes the “feels like” temperature colder than it actually is
  4. The way the upper level features are setting up. There is a trough over the area allowing more cold air to move into the region and stall over. There is also a high pressure system to the east- as soon as it begins to shift is when temperatures will heat up for the rest of the week in the mid to upper 30’s.





