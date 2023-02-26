Question: Why are the areas to our east under a winter storm watch?

Answer: It has to do with the confidence of higher snow totals.

A Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm event is favorable to reach warning criteria in the next 24 to 72 hours. For a watch, it’s when 7 inches or more in 12 hours or fewer or 9 inches or more in 24 hours, and it covers at least 50 percent of the area. For ice, if there’s forecasted to be at least 0.50″ of ice covering at least 50 percent of the area. For a general rule of thumb if there are 5-8 inches of snow forecasted a watch will be issued.

A Winter Weather Advisory: Issued when a winter weather event is going to occur in the next 12 to 36 hours but does not reach warning status. For an advisory, it’s when 4 inches or more in 12 hours or fewer and covers at least 50 percent of the area or if there’s at least 0.50″ of ice covering at least 50 percent of the area. For a general rule of thumb if there are 2-5 inches of snow forecasted an advisory will be issued.

