Anna Answers: Why do bridges freeze first?

Question: Why do bridges freeze first?

Answer: You probably have seen “Bridge Ices Before Road” signs. Both Bridges and overpasses are commonly known to freeze during the winter, freezing faster than the roads. You might wonder how can that happen if both are exposed to the same conditions.

Bridges and overpasses are at a higher elevation with less material below them than roads, this allows cold air to flow both above and below them. Whereas with roads the cold air is only flowing above. The road has the ground to insulate it and keep it warmer than the bridge and overpass. This allows the bridges and overpasses to ice over quickly.

It also has to do with the material they are made out of and how well that conducts heat.

