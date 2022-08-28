Question: Why do we have wind gusts?

Answer: There can be many causes of wind gusts including friction at the surface, wind shear, or the air at the surface being heated and rising.

Gusts overall occur because of differences in pressure, heating, and air not being able to move at the same rate.

For example, surface friction can occur from buildings, terrain, vegetation, and elevation changes. These all make the wind move at a different rate by slowing down the speed in some conditions more than others. Air at the surface has to deal with friction whereas air thousands of feet up or aloft does not. All of this can create “turbulence” for the wind at the surface which is a gust.

